When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV and how can I get tickets?

Everything you need to know about the Love Island sister show

Love Island Laura Whitmore (ITV)

It’s finally back! Love Island has returned to our screens for series six; its very first winter outing which sees several brand new singletons head to the new South African villa and greeted by new host Laura Whitmore.

Advertisement

But having the show on six nights a week (plus all the extra goss from the Love Island app) is not enough, with even more behind-the-scenes material up for grabs in Love Island: Aftersun.

The sister show features commentary from famous faces as well as exclusive interviews with the Islanders in the Beach Hut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Aftersun…

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

Laura Whitmore Love Island (ITV)

For the 2020 winter edition, Love Island: Aftersun will air every Monday at 10pm following all the action of the main show. Much like Love Island, the series airs on ITV2.

Previously, the series has been hosted by Caroline Flack, the former face of the main show, but this year Laura Whitmore will be stepping into the presenting role instead.

Where is Love Island: Aftersun filmed?

Love Island: Aftersun is filmed at London’s BT Studios.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

Whitmore is joined by three guests each week, usually made up of former Islanders, comedians and other famous fans of the show.

How can I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets are available from Applause Store for free. You can register for spaces here.

Advertisement

Love Island: Aftersun airs Monday at 10pm on ITV 2

