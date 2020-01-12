Where is Caroline Flack on Winter Love Island? Will she return to present?

Winter Love Island is upon the nation and it’s marks the first time the show has been broadcast in January.

Furthermore, it’s the first instalment without presenter Caroline Flack, who has been replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Where is Caroline Flack and why isn’t she presenting Love Island 2020?

Flack stepped down from her role on Love Island in December 2019 following her arrest for assault by beating.

She issued a statement on her Instagram, telling her 2.3 million followers: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com at the time: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Caroline, 40, appeared in court on Monday 23rd December, 10 days after her arrest. She pleaded not guilty to her charge of assault by beating.

Who is replacing Caroline Flack and will she be back for Love Island’s summer series?

Laura Whitmore will be replacing Caroline for the January series of Love Island.

Speaking of her appointment as presenter, the 34-year-old said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed for me in this role.”

It’s currently unknown whether Flack will return for the summer Love Island, but she hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January