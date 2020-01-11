Who is Daisy on the Masked Singer?

Last weekend’s premiere of The Masked Singer on ITV saw the first two celebrity reveals of the series – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as ‘Butterfly’ and former foreign secretary Alan Johnson as ‘Pharaoh’.

Advertisement

However, we’re still guessing as to which famous face is behind the mask of ‘Daisy’ – the singing sunflower with purple sunglasses.

Daisy made her first appearance on the series in episode two, singing The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ against a backdrop of psychedelic sunflowers. She received high praise from the judges, with Jonathan Ross suspecting that she is a professional singer.

Before her performance, Daisy hinted that her real name is “based upon the seeds [she] grew from”, she moved to the UK and is planning to stay a while, and she has a “bright personality”. She added that she likes to relax by fishing.

Both Davina McCall and Rita Ora thought Daisy was singer Beverly Knight, although Ken Jeong guessed that it was actress Lindsay Lohan behind the mask. Ora also suggested singer Lulu and actress-turned-royalty Meghan Markle as possible identities.

However, fans have other ideas as to who’s behind the mask. Check out the most popular theories below.

Is Daisy Kelis?

Many viewers are convinced that American singer Kelis is behind Daisy. The 40-year-old R&B musician rose to fame with popular singles Milkshake and Millionaire.

Several Twitter users believe Kelis is the fishing enthusiast behind the mask after digging up a Guardian interview with the singer from 2010 where she said she uses the hobby to relax.

The clue that Daisy’s real name is based upon the seeds she grew from applies to Kelis, according to fans, as the names of her parents’ – Kenneth and Eveliss – form her name when merged together.

Daisy's name is from the seeds of the people who made her… convinced its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Is Daisy Ashley Roberts?

Pussycat Doll and TV presenter Ashley Roberts is a main contender for the celebrity behind Daisy according to some viewers. The US singer was a runner-up in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Pasha Kovalev and is now based in the UK. She is due to rejoin The Pussycat Dolls on their reunion tour this year.

Roberts seemed to stoke further speculation that she is Daisy when dodging questions about the show on Heart Breakfast. When asked by Jamie Theakston whether she was the celebrity behind the sunflower, she said: “I mean I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately – I love a costume. I mean you know I do like to have a little dress up.”

“I think you need to watch the show and find out don’t you? Don’t you? Don’t you?” she added. “I don’t know who it is. I really don’t.”

Is Daisy Holly Valance?

Australian actress and singer Holly Valance has been suggested as Daisy’s real identity by some fans. The 36-year-old Neighbours actress released singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy, which topped the UK charts in 2002, and has resided in England for 10 years.

Viewers are claiming that the similarity between Valance and Daisy’s singing voices and the fact that they are both named after flowering plants, supports the theory that Valance is in the sunflower costume.

Is Daisy Lindsay Lohan?

Some viewers are agreeing with judge Ken Jeong’s guess that actress Lindsay Lohan is the famous face behind the flower.

The 33-year-old rose to fame as a child actress with roles in the Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Last year, she was on the judging panel of the Australian Masked Singer.

Advertisement

Fans are convinced that Daisy’s speaking voice – an American accent – is in fact Lohan’s and cite her experience on the Australian version of the show as evidence that she would happily take part on the series.