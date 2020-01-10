Accessibility Links

Where is Love Island filmed?

Prepare to have wanderlust

Love Island villa Cape Town ©ITV

Love Island fans are no doubt rejoicing at the thought of not one but two seasons in 2020.

However, ITV have had to find a new villa to accommodate the January cast. But where are the two Love Island villas and what is different between them?

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

In a big change to scheduling, ITV confirmed last year they would be introducing a winter version of Love Island in 2020.

On account of seasonal weather, the producers had to look outside Europe to find the sizzling heat they required.

For the sixth season, the new batch of singletons will find their partners in Eagles Nest in Cape Town, South Africa.

It’s an expansive three story complex which boasts huge rooms and plenty of space to crack on with one another.

Winter Love Island Cape Town Villa sitting room ©ITV

What’s more, it’s slightly different to normal seasons as there’s some exciting new features, including a boys’ dressing room, a huge bathroom with twin showers and even a “dog house” for those in trouble.

As ever, the South African villa will be home to fan-favourite sections, including the Hideaway, swimming pool and a terrace so contestants can spy on all the garden action.

Love Island villa Cape Town (ITV)

It’s currently unknown whether there will be a Casa Amor in Winter Love Island, but it seems the expansive piece of land certainly has space for it.

Where is Summer Love Island filmed?

Love Island’s usual summer series has been located in the same villa since 2017.

The plush accommodation can be found in the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca.

Although the direct map location is a bit of a mystery, it’s believed the villa is towards the East of the tiny island in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Love Island villa series 5 ©ITV

Furthermore, the islanders can expect to sunbathe in peace as it’s roughly an hour and 15 minutes away from the airport. 

It’s thought the villa is owned by a German millionaire who rents his home out to ITV every year.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Leanne Amaning. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

