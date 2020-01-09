Love Island’s Nas is bringing his very own catchphrase to the villa

Love Island 2020 is back sooner than we expected, as ITV debuts their very first winter edition of the show in South Africa.

Advertisement

And with each year comes new lingo, which you’re likely to see scrawled across Love Island merch as the weeks go on.

From “grafting” to “cracking on”, year after year the contestants have viewers hooked with their catchy sayings.

It sounds like this year’s contestant Nas Majeed is hoping to bring his very own catchphrase to the ITV dating show.

The 23-year-old Science grad told RadioTimes.com that he’s found himself reciting a particular French phrase, after recently learning its meaning.

When asked whether he’d be a one-woman man in the villa, Nas admitted he’d stay loyal (a la Georgia Harrison) if the girl he was coupled up with had a certain “je ne sais quoi”, which is French for something indescribable.

He said: “If you see someone and they’re your type and you click and they’ve got that je ne sais quoi – I learnt that a couple of days ago and I’ve been using it ever since. If I see that from the get go, I wouldn’t throw that away.”

So who has that “je ne sais quoi”?

It seems last year’s contestant Anna Vakili could be Nas’ type on paper, as he later admitted: “I’ve seen Anna in person and she is absolutely stunning. As long as you feel pretty and are comfortable in how you look, that’s all that matters.”

And Anna isn’t the only TV star Nas has bumped into, as he revealed he ran into Hollyoaks actress Nicky Sanderson.

“I’ve met a few celebrities here and there. Nicky Sanderson from Hollyoaks was the nicest. I met her at a Channel 4 party with my friend who makes the YouTube videos,” he said.

But although he’s had a small taste of fame, Nas admitted he’s taking the celebrity lifestyle one step at a time, after being approached to join the ITV dating show.

He said: “I’m not apprehensive about my fame as I signed up knowing what to expect. I wouldn’t say I always wanted fame, I have just always just gone about my life and prioritising football and education. But now the world is my oyster and I’ve been going to parties and seeing what that industry is like. It hasn’t been a long-term plan, it just happened.”

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January