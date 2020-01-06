Andrew Scott confirms he will be working with Phoebe Waller-Bridge again

There’s no doubt that the on-screen pairing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott during Fleabag season two was one of the TV highlights of last year – and it seems the pair are set to reunite on a new project.

On the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where he was up for an award for his performances as ‘Hot Priest’, Scott confirmed to Variety that he and Waller-Bridge were working on another collaboration.

But contrary to speculation, Scott revealed that the new project will not be a spin-off based on his character on the acclaimed BBC sitcom.

He said, “No Hot Priest spin-off, that’s all over. Phoebe and I are going to work on something completely different.”

Rumours as to the what Waller-Bridge does next are sure to be rife, following the massive success of Fleabag season two, her acclaimed work on the first season of Killing Eve and her writing contribution to the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die.

The last we heard was in June, when the star claimed she was working on a film script that was “very strange” – but no more information has been forthcoming since.

One way or another, we can’t see what she gets up to in the future…