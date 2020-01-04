Dracula episode 3’s big twist draws a mostly negative response from BBC viewers

Dracula’s well-received second episode ended with a game-changing twist that saw Claes Bang’s Count transported to the modern day, but it seems the BBC drama’s 21st century finale didn’t click with viewers.

Going by responses on Twitter, it seems many missed the show’s period trappings and were unconvinced by the sudden relocation to contemporary England.

The writing and plot lines of #Dracula from episode 1 to 3 #draculabbc pic.twitter.com/3ZA4nd9oEG — Georgia ???? (@georgia_cwood) January 3, 2020

Nah I’m sorry but they’ve ruined it by bringing it to modern day. Not digging this at all. #Dracula pic.twitter.com/F0lmFgt1Wb — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) January 3, 2020

All most people wanted from Ep 3 of #dracula was a game of cat and mouse between Agatha and Dracula, some tension, drama and action and ending with Agatha destroying him in an epic final scence. But we have this 21st century crap instead — MaskedEnigma (@MaskedEnigma1) January 3, 2020

Well, I'm just going to pretend that Dracula never had a 3rd episode #Dracula #draculabbc pic.twitter.com/0rH6Tec9Tl — GrimResolve40k (@GrimResolve40k) January 3, 2020

The concluding episode of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s series saw Dracula pursue Lucy Westenra (Lydia West) and engage in a final confrontation with his foe Zoe/Agatha Van Helsing (Dolly Wells) – and managed to fit in a cameo for Gatiss as lawyer Renfield.

Though many weren’t happy with the show’s climax, the concluding episode – titled The Dark Compass – did have its staunch supporters.

How can anyone not love this #Dracula? It works precisely *because* it takes such liberties with the source material. The modern scenes are as gothic as any of those set in crumbling castles. Agatha is brilliant in any guise. Lucy is just perfect. It is all PERFECT ???? pic.twitter.com/DvygBp0tn4 — Violet Fenn (@violetfenn) January 3, 2020

It’s currently unclear if Dracula will return for a second series, with the first ending with the deaths of both Agatha and Dracula himself.

However, Gatiss has hinted that a continuation is possible, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’s very hard to kill a vampire. What they do is resurrect.”

The first three-part series drew overnight ratings of 3.6 million for episode one and 2.9 million for episode two.

All three episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix internationally.