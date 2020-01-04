Accessibility Links

Dracula episode 3’s big twist draws a mostly negative response from BBC viewers

Most were turned off by the Count's modern-day revival **CONTAINS SPOILERS**

Dracula (Claes Bang)

Dracula’s well-received second episode ended with a game-changing twist that saw Claes Bang’s Count transported to the modern day, but it seems the BBC drama’s 21st century finale didn’t click with viewers.

Advertisement

Going by responses on Twitter, it seems many missed the show’s period trappings and were unconvinced by the sudden relocation to contemporary England.

The concluding episode of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s series saw Dracula pursue Lucy Westenra (Lydia West) and engage in a final confrontation with his foe Zoe/Agatha Van Helsing (Dolly Wells) – and managed to fit in a cameo for Gatiss as lawyer Renfield.

Though many weren’t happy with the show’s climax, the concluding episode – titled The Dark Compass – did have its staunch supporters.

It’s currently unclear if Dracula will return for a second series, with the first ending with the deaths of both Agatha and Dracula himself.

However, Gatiss has hinted that a continuation is possible, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’s very hard to kill a vampire. What they do is resurrect.”

The first three-part series drew overnight ratings of 3.6 million for episode one and 2.9 million for episode two.

Advertisement

All three episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix internationally.

