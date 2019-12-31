This December Jools Holland returns for his 26th Hootenanny, welcoming in 2020 with a host of special musical guests, including Stormzy, Birttany Howard, Tom Walker, Rick Astley and saxophonist YolandaDa Brown.

Advertisement

But will they actually be ringing in the New Year live with you? And who else will be performing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

Simple answer: No. Although the show is broadcast ‘as live’ on New Year’s Eve (from 11:15pm, BBC Two) – and even features a countdown to midnight and a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

This year the show was filmed on Friday 6th December at Maidstone Studios. Why? By pre-recording the Hootenanny, the show ensures a line-up of musicians that may want to see in the New Year away from the cameras with friends and family.

Which acts are performing on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2019?

As well as Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, here are all the acts to expect…

Advertisement