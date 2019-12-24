Lost in Space season 3 on Netflix | Release date, episodes and cast

Danger, Will Robinson! Netflix’s popular Lost in Space reboot has thrown viewers into the depths of space, following the adventures of the hapless Robinson family.

Adapted from the popular 1960s science fiction TV series (which was itself a loose adaptation of the classic 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson), Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker and Parker Posey.

The first season was released on Netflix in April, 2018, and the series was quickly renewed for a second run. With its sophomore outing being released on Christmas Eve, 2019, many are wondering whether the quirky tale of space exploration and family will be brought back again.

Find out everything we know about the future of Lost in Space below…

Has Lost in Space been renewed for season 3?

Not yet. Netflix typically wait until about a month after a season airs to confirm whether or not a show is renewed, so it might be a little while until we find out.

Watch this space for any updates on Lost in Space’s renewal.

Lost in Space season 3 spoilers: What will happen?

Lost in Space focuses on the adventures of the Robinson family – Maureen, John and their three children – as they traverse outer space. When an alien robot compromises their spaceship, however, they tumble into a wormhole and the Robinsons must evacuate.

Meanwhile, they must also contend with June Harris, a criminal psychopath who poses as the benevolent Dr Smith in order to ruin their mission.

Season two sees the family sent to an unknown galaxy by alien technology, to a place that the Robinsons had previously been warned was highly dangerous. The series balances twisty sci-fi survivalism with the comforting vibes of a family drama.

Lost in Space season 3 cast: Who will appear?

Maureen Robinson, the family matriarch, is played by Molly Parker, the actress best known for her acclaimed performances in Deadwood and House of Cards.

Her husband John is played by Toby Stephens, best known as the Bond villain in 2002’s Die Another Day.

Darling of the 1990s indie scene Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), gives a sinister turn as the evil June Harris, and the three children are played by Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8), Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room) and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan).

Stay tuned for any further cast announcements…