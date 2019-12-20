Gemma Collins claims 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants are of a very high standard

Dancing On Ice will return for its 12th series in the New Year – and according to series 11 star Gemma Collins we can expect a very high standard.

TOWIE star Collins, who was a fan favourite during her stint on the show last year, was speaking ahead of her return to the ice for this year’s Christmas special, claiming she’s had a sneak peek at the new contestants in action.

As reported by Digital Spy, she said, “The standard is a lot higher this year. I’ve got to be honest, everyone is so much more advanced than we all were last year.

“And, you know, how amazing for them, because the better you are an ice skater, the more tricks you can do.

“It’s going to be easier for them. It was a struggle for me, and I hope none of them struggle but I have heard that they are a lot better this year than we all were.”

The contestants set to appear on the 2020 show include Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, H from Steps, Love Island favourite Maura Higgins, former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Coronation Street star Lisa George.

Collins and partner Matt Evers made it to week 6 last year, proving popular with viewers despite scoring consistently poor marks from the judges.

And speaking about her experience on the show she said, “I’d never ice skated before in my life! I wasn’t the quickest, but I think I was the funnest and I provided the most entertainment.

“It’s great for me this year, because I will be watching that show knowing what they’re all feeling, thinking, what they’re going through.”

Dancing on Ice at Christmas is on ITV on Sunday 22nd December at 7pm