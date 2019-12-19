Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg says show’s ‘curse’ is ‘a blessing’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg says show’s ‘curse’ is ‘a blessing’

YouTuber Joe Sugg coupled up with his professional partner Dianne Buswell after the show ended

Joe Sugg Strictly Come Dancing

We may have crowned our 2019 Strictly Come Dancing champion (congratulations Kelvin Fletcher!), but we still have an extra serving of Strictly sparkle in the form of the Christmas special to come.

Advertisement

On Christmas day, six former Strictly stars will be returning to the ballroom in a bid to impress the judges and the audience one last time.

It’s an extra special return to the dance floor for Joe and Dianne, after the twosome became a couple shortly after the final in 2018.

But while the show’s regular dance floor romances have often lead to whispers of a Strictly ‘curse’, 28-year-old Sugg sees things in a far more positive light.

“Strictly blessing, I say!” he told Radio Times magazine for their bumper Christmas double issue.

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

“Dianne’s my first girlfriend and you can watch our relationship form – even the moment we met is on camera. Everything’s been so easy and nice – it’s just happened the perfect way for us.”

Dancing a street commercial routine to The Ronnettes’ classic Sleigh Ride, both Joe and Dianne found themselves having to really commit to training, despite having previously reached the final.

“Joe’s a natural performer and actor, but he’s definitely not a natural dancer,” Dianne explained. “Rehearsing again has made me realise how much effort we had to put in last year to get him to the standard he reached.”

But while training may have been a struggle, Joe credits Strictly for giving him a boost.

“I’m quiet and more of an introvert, but doing Strictly really helped my confidence,” he said.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One.

Advertisement

The Radio Times magazine Christmas issue is in stores now

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Perri Kiely, Dancing on Ice (ITV)

Meet Perri Kiely – the Diversity dancer putting his skates on for Dancing on Ice 2020

Best TV shows 2020

The biggest TV shows airing in 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Libby Clegg after she was awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on December 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Who is Libby Clegg? Meet the Paralympian joining Dancing On Ice 2020

imagenotavailable1

Inside Out, Ted 2, Hot Pursuit, Maggie, Southpaw: 23 November’s new DVDs