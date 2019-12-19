Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg says show’s ‘curse’ is ‘a blessing’

We may have crowned our 2019 Strictly Come Dancing champion (congratulations Kelvin Fletcher!), but we still have an extra serving of Strictly sparkle in the form of the Christmas special to come.

On Christmas day, six former Strictly stars will be returning to the ballroom in a bid to impress the judges and the audience one last time.

It’s an extra special return to the dance floor for Joe and Dianne, after the twosome became a couple shortly after the final in 2018.

But while the show’s regular dance floor romances have often lead to whispers of a Strictly ‘curse’, 28-year-old Sugg sees things in a far more positive light.

“Strictly blessing, I say!” he told Radio Times magazine for their bumper Christmas double issue.

“Dianne’s my first girlfriend and you can watch our relationship form – even the moment we met is on camera. Everything’s been so easy and nice – it’s just happened the perfect way for us.”

Dancing a street commercial routine to The Ronnettes’ classic Sleigh Ride, both Joe and Dianne found themselves having to really commit to training, despite having previously reached the final.

“Joe’s a natural performer and actor, but he’s definitely not a natural dancer,” Dianne explained. “Rehearsing again has made me realise how much effort we had to put in last year to get him to the standard he reached.”

But while training may have been a struggle, Joe credits Strictly for giving him a boost.

“I’m quiet and more of an introvert, but doing Strictly really helped my confidence,” he said.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One.

