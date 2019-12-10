Accessibility Links

Holly Willoughby fights back tears at Dancing on Ice launch

The presenter got emotional discussing her friendship with co-host Phillip Schofield



After 12 series, Dancing on Ice holds a special place in many of our hearts – but it means the most to its presenter, Holly Willoughby.

The 38-year-old found herself holding back tears when talking about her time presenting the programme, where she first met her co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

“There’s a lot of history,” she told RadioTimes.com and other journalists at the Dancing on Ice launch. “Phil and I met on this show. You’re going to set me off!”

“My kids really love the show as well. I get quite emotional thinking about it. All of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies.”

Willoughby’s emotional reaction comes after it was reported that her relationship with Schofield, 57, had started to become strained.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield at Bafta, Getty
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield at Bafta, Getty

Speaking about the differences between hosting Dancing on Ice and this morning, Schofield added: “The thing is, This Morning is an entirely different thing. It’s different muscles, different speeds and different thoughts.

“You get nervous; Dancing on Ice is a big show. You want to make sure it’s right. But we have the easy job really, at least we’re not risking life and limb on the ice.”

The latest series of Dancing on Ice marks a series of firsts for the programme, seeing it have its very first launch show and its very first same-sex partnership.

Dancing on Ice launches on 22nd December at 7pm on ITV

All about Dancing on Ice


News, photos, videos and full episode guide

