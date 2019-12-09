Who is X Factor: The Band industry expert Naughty Boy?

The X Factor: Celebrity may have only just have wrapped, but Simon Cowell isn’t taking a break – he’s back and this time he’s looking for aspiring singers to form the next big X Factor band.

Clearly hoping to repeat the success he’s had with One Direction and Little Mix, Cowell will be calling on some famous faces to help him – including Naughty Boy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DJ, songwriter and record producer…

Who is Naughty Boy?

Age: 34

Famous For: Songwriting, record producing

Twitter: @NaughtyBoyMusic

Instagram: naughtyboymusic

Shahid Khan, better known as Naughty Boy, was born in Watford in 1985, and began recording songs in his parent’s garden shed until he finally got a contract with Sony ATV and a record deal with Virgin Records.

He produced two records for rappers Chipmunk and Wiley, and then formed a writing and production partnership with rising star Emili Sandé. Naughty Boy then co-wrote and produced Sandé’s debut album Our Version of Events, which won several awards including Critics Choice at the BRIT awards.

Naughty Boy worked on songs for artists including Leona Lewis, JLS, Cheryl, Jennifer Hudson and Tinie Tempah, before releasing his own album Hotel Cabana in 2013. The album peaked at number two and featured Emeli Sandé and Ed Sheeran, as well as number one hit single La La La with Sam Smith which earned Naughty Boy two MOBO awards.

Naughty Boy has since worked with Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas, and in 2015 his collaboration with Beyoncé titled Runnin’ (Lose It All) was certified platinum in the UK. He is currently working on his second album.

Has Naughty Boy been on TV?

Prior to his music career Naughty Boy actually appeared on Deal or No Deal, winning an impressive £44,000 which he spent on a music studio in his parent’s garden.

He also appeared on The X Factor final in 2017, performing a duet with I’m A Celebrity campmate Myles Stephenson’s band Rak-Su, who went on to win the series.

The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday