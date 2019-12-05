It used to be our summer obsession – but now, Love Island is becoming a bi-annual event, with Winter Love Island confirmed to be kicking off in January 2020.

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our scinitilating singles cracking on and mugging off, but Winter Love Island will be different from the start as we’re heading to a brand new villa in a brand new location.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new setting for Winter Love Island….

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

The action will take place in a “brand new villa in South Africa.” The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town.

The presenter, 40, has now filmed the trailer for the upcoming series – which should be dropping very soon.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, she said: “We have just landed in Cape Town for Winter Love Island.

“We are not sure what to expect – we don’t usually film it in the winter, do we?”

Winter Love Island launches in January 2020