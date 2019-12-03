I’m a Celebrity viewing figures drop by over 5 million in two weeks since launch

This year’s I’m a Celebrity has struggled to maintain its early ratings success, the latest figures show.

Having pulled in an impressive 10.63 million viewers for the series’ launch episode, that number has dwindled over the show’s first two weeks, with just 5.46 million tuning in on Saturday.

In further bad news for the show, the figures are significantly worse than those for last year’s show, with an average of 1.23 million fewer viewers watching each episode than at the same stage in 2018.

This is despite the return of Ant to the show, with the presenter having been replaced by Holly Willoughby last year as he took a year out of presenting duties due to personal issues.

The show has been marked by a series of arguments, with Ian Wright, James Haskell and the now departed Andrew Maxwell all having proved disruptive influences in the jungle.

And while some campmates, such as Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner, have proved more popular with the public, it seems that this is not enough to get viewers to consistently tune in.

So far, DJ Adele Roberts, comedian Maxwell and actor Cliff Parisi have all been voted off by viewers, with Andy Whyment currently installed as the bookmaker’s favourite to follow in the footsteps of Harry Redknapp and be voted King of the Jungle.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV