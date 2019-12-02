"I'm heartbroken, I really wanted to win," he joked in a conversation with Ant and Dec. "You know what, it's an amazing experience. Unless you've done it, you've got not idea... Met some fantastic people, learnt some stuff, I'm really looking forward to seeing my family."

"The first week ... I really struggled, I went into myself a bit, a lot of big characters in there... and so I felt a bit isolated," he said. "In time the opportunities arose to become more involved."

Asked what first inspired him to enter the jungle, he answered with one word: "Taxman."

He was also shown a compilation of his napping, which he cringed and laughed at. "I wasn't sleeping too well, so any given opportunity," he said.

After Cliff’s exit on Day 16, just 9 celebrities remain in the camp: Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Pundit and former footballer Ian Wright, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, England rugby player James Haskell, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, X Factor and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, DJ Roman Kemp, and Corrie’s Andy Whyment.

Who will be next to go?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV