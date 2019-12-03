I’m a Celeb’s Roman Kemp criticises Caitlyn Jenner’s behaviour: “It does do my head in”

Octopus was on the menu in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity on ITV, but the chewy dish wasn’t the only thing that Roman Kemp found hard to swallow.

Kemp objected to Caitlyn Jenner’s behaviour in the latest edition of the jungle-set series, after she complained about the meal that James Haskell and Jacqueline Jossa had prepared for the camp.

Viewers saw James and Jacqueline cook an entire octopus for everyone’s dinner, after a successful Bushtucker Trial saw the group rewarded with nine stars.

Both Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment and TV personality Jenner found the octopus tough to digest, but it was Caitlyn’s complaint that the meal was “tasteless and chewy” that irked Kemp.

“It does do my head in that she doesn’t say please [or] thank you,” the Capital FM host grumbled to Nadine Coyle when the pair were washing up.

Nadine excused Jenner’s manners, saying, “Yeah, but she’s 70 years old – I always think once they get up to a certain age, you have paid your dues.”

Roman disagreed, pointing out that Caitlyn is “only just 70 and that’s only 10 years older than my mum and dad”.

Roman’s actor father Martin Kemp is actually only 58-years-old, not 60, so we doubt he’ll be thanking his son for that remark – if only he could still vote for him to take on a Bushtucker Trial...