Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. I’m a Celeb’s Roman Kemp criticises Caitlyn Jenner’s behaviour: “It does do my head in”

I’m a Celeb’s Roman Kemp criticises Caitlyn Jenner’s behaviour: “It does do my head in”

The Capital FM host wasn't happy with Jenner after she complained about her octopus dinner

Roman Kemp - I'm A Celeb

Octopus was on the menu in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity on ITV, but the chewy dish wasn’t the only thing that Roman Kemp found hard to swallow.

Advertisement

Kemp objected to Caitlyn Jenner’s behaviour in the latest edition of the jungle-set series, after she complained about the meal that James Haskell and Jacqueline Jossa had prepared for the camp.

Viewers saw James and Jacqueline cook an entire octopus for everyone’s dinner, after a successful Bushtucker Trial saw the group rewarded with nine stars.

Both Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment and TV personality Jenner found the octopus tough to digest, but it was Caitlyn’s complaint that the meal was “tasteless and chewy” that irked Kemp.

“It does do my head in that she doesn’t say please [or] thank you,” the Capital FM host grumbled to Nadine Coyle when the pair were washing up.

caitlyn and jacqueline

Nadine excused Jenner’s manners, saying, “Yeah, but she’s 70 years old – I always think once they get up to a certain age, you have paid your dues.”

Roman disagreed, pointing out that Caitlyn is “only just 70 and that’s only 10 years older than my mum and dad”.

Advertisement

Roman’s actor father Martin Kemp is actually only 58-years-old, not 60, so we doubt he’ll be thanking his son for that remark – if only he could still vote for him to take on a Bushtucker Trial...

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

James Haskell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm a Celeb 2019 (ITV)

I’m a Celebrity viewing figures drop by over 5 million in two weeks since launch

im-a-celeb-jacqueline-jossa

I'm a Celeb recap Faceball, Jungle Panto and karaoke

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

Meet Caitlyn Jenner – the former Olympic athlete doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.05

Meet Roman Kemp – the Capital radio DJ doing I’m a Celebrity 2019