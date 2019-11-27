Ian Wright and James Haskell miss star in painstakingly tense I’m A Celebrity trial

Ian Wright and James Haskell looked like something out of the Human Centipede as they crawled around on their hands and knees in the pitch black for the latest I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

The duo came frustratingly close to finding a star in The Deadly Dungeon, but unwittingly crawled over it as they battled to find their way through a series of tunnels filled with critters.

“I’ve got you brother,” James says in a teaser clip ahead of tonight’s show.

“Go on Ian, go on your hands and knees bud, I’ve got you.”

Trial Tease: @IanWright0 and @jameshaskell need to work on their formation if they want to leave the Deadly Dungeon with any stars… ???????? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/RR172z30wV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2019

Ian asks if there is anything in there as he passes over a star.

“He passed it. He passed it,” Ant mouths in frustration as Dec throws his hands in the air in disbelief.

The duo were voted in to take on the latest Bushtucker Trial, with some fans on Twitter claiming they chose the pair after accusing them of singling out Andrew Maxwell.

The comedian sparked outrage in camp when he refused to do the washing up in the midday heat with Caitlyn Jenner after collecting 10 stars for camp in Ark of Agony.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm