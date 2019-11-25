Accessibility Links

I’m a Celeb launch episode beats Line of Duty to be the most watched show of 2019

Mother of God, a huge amount of us tuned in…

Ant and Dec's DNA Journey (ITV)

The launch episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is the most-watched programme of 2019 so far.

The consolidated viewing figures, including catch-up and online figures as well as the live broadcast, show that 13,171,000 of us tuned into the action Down Under for the 19th series of the jungle-based reality show.

The figures outstrip the final episode of BBC One’s corrupt detective drama Line of Duty, which saw 12,693,000 on tenterhooks as we longed to discover H’s true identity – only to foiled by the finale’s huge twist.

We’re a week into this year’s helping of I’m a Celeb, which has just seen our 12 plucky campmates trying to settle into jungle life.

While the vibes were initially fantastic amongst our hopefuls, the mood has swiftly changed in camp as hunger and fatigue has seen patience wear thin.

I'm a celeb Love Island (ITV)

Last night’s episode (Sunday 24th November) saw some of our campmates take part in a Love Island-themed live trial, as they tried to win roast dinners for camp.

Having won nine stars, the majority of our campmates will be experiencing fine-dining Down Under – however, it’ll be rice and beans for Ian Wright, Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi after Roman Kemp and James Haskell failed to win the final three stars during the final part of the trial.

I’m a Celebrity…continues every night at 9pm on ITV

