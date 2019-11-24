Ian Wright and Jacqueline Jossa are in a tight spot in new I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trial

In tonight’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! we see what happened when contestants Ian Wright and Jacqueline Jossa checked out the Crevice of Cruelty – and no, that’s not a new night club in the seedy area of Queensland.

Instead, it’s a devious Bushtucker trial location where the pair have to compete for stars by dodging water dragons and other creepy-crawlies while partially submerged in water, with Wright only able to free the stars by gradually shifting them through a wire mesh.

Look just watch the video, it’s easier to explain if you’ve seen it.

Whatever the exact rules, it’s clearly a horrific experience for both, with Jossa and Wright screaming blue murder as they beg one another to rush through the task more quickly so they can get back to camp.

Sadly, most Bushtucker trials don’t work that way. If they could just rush through the torture, where’s the fun in that?

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm