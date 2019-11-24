For six seasons, Escape to the Chateau has been giving Channel 4 audiences a taste of the good life.

Following the husband-and-wife pair Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree while they renovate their French castle home, the factual series has been a hit with viewers.

Escape to the Chateau even spawned its own spin-off, Escape to the Chateau DIY, in which Strawbridge and Adoree visit other chateau owners and offer them guidance on their renovations.

But where is the series filmed? And what is the history of the Château de la Motte-Husson? Find out everything you need to know here…

Where is Escape to the Chateau filmed?

The series is filmed in the Château de la Motte-Husson, which is located in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France.

The chateau dates back to the 19th century, and boasts 45 rooms and and a moat – with the property spanning 12 acres.

Long-time viewers will remember that Strawbridge and Adoree were able to snatch the deed for a bargain £280,000, back at the start of the series. At the time, the empty property had no electricity, heating or running water.

When was the Château de la Motte-Husson built?

The castle was used as a stronghold in the parish of la Motte, throughout the 12th, 13th and 14th centuries. In 1406, the noble Husson family gave the castle its name.

The current exterior design of the chateau dates back to the 19th century, when the edifice was rebuilt to please the grander sensibilities of Countess Louise-Dorothée Baglion de la Dufferie, whose family owned the house as a summer getaway.

Can you stay at the chateau?

As you can see in the programme, it is possible to rent the Château de la Motte-Husson as a wedding destination.

Use of the property costs around £6,000, however, and – because it is featured so prominently on TV – it remains a massively popular choice. They are currently taking inquiries for bookings starting in 2022!

If you are interested in checking out the chateau, you can visit the Château de la Motte-Husson website.

Escape To the Chateau airs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 8pm