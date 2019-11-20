Your two new I’m a Celebrity 2019 campmates have arrived…

Looks like it’s official – we will have two more campmates in this year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

They’ve been rumoured to be joining the line-up for quite some time, but Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and former EastEnders actor Cliff ‘Minty’ Parisi have seemingly confirmed the news by touching down in Australia.

To get them in the mood for jungle life, Whyment, 38, and 59-year-old Parisi posed with some typical Aussie wildlife – cuddling up to koalas and feeding kangaroos.

The pair are likely to enter camp later this week, after the celebrities from Snake Rock finally merged with the main camp in last night’s (19th November) show.

“With Cliff and Andy we have got two big soap names joining the jungle and they’ll be a lot of fun,” an I’m a Celeb insider told The Mirror.

“Cliff is the final piece in the puzzle and comes from two massive BBC shows. It will be interesting to see if he sees the funny side of things when he has been in there a while and the hunger and tiredness kicks in.”

Last year’s bonus campmate was Noel Edmonds, who arrived into camp late and ruffled feathers as the camp’s Emperor.

It’s still fairly early days in I’m a Celeb, but already, there’s been a few tensions in camp – over Jane McDonald, no less.

Although the vibes were fantastic while our line-up showed off their party tricks, things became a little awkward between Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts, after Roman was left confused by Adele’s luxury item (a picture of Jane McDonald).

But the pair may be forced to kiss and make-up quicker than they would have liked, as they have both been selected to take part in the infamous eating Bushtucker Trial…

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV