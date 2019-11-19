Why is Jane McDonald in the I’m a Celeb jungle?

We may only be a day into 2019’s I’m a Celebrity run – but already, our campmates are struggling, with James Haskell fretting about small portions, Caitlyn Jenner in tears and Kate Garraway worrying about her “noo-noo”.

So thank goodness for the ‘luxury items’ to raise camp spirits, with Garraway winning back her concealer and Adele Roberts being united with… a framed photo of Jane McDonald.

Stunned that her campmates seemed at a loss over who she is, Roberts reeled off the BAFTA winner’s main shows. “Loose Women!” she exclaimed. “Cruising with Jane McDonald! Jane and Friends!”

So why did Roberts choose McDonald as her luxury item?

“She’s a national treasure, she’s the queen of Wakefield,” she told the Bush Telegraph. “I can’t believe Roman Kemp doesn’t know who she is. I’m flabbergasted.”

The camp decided to hang the picture of McDonald up by the front of the camp, rubbing the picture for good luck before taking part in Bushtucker Trials.

“I feel inspired by it in some ways,” Garraway said, looking at the photo.

McDonald herself was pleased to be included in the show, even if she is only appearing as a lucky mascot.

“Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle,” she tweeted. “Adele Roberts, I flipping love you. Best of luck!”

Could McDonald be an early contender for I’m a Celeb 2020?

Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you ❤️. Best of luck #ImACeleb https://t.co/ITe4ufCSdY — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 18, 2019

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV