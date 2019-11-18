“Oh boy! Oh we’ve got lots of friends,” Caitlyn says in a teaser clip as Ant reveals that 30,000 cockroaches are piling in.

Garraway cuts an altogether less assured figure as she repeatedly screams while being exposed to the vast quantity of bugs – she certainly doesn’t look comfortable!

"What's coming?" she screams before shouting "no, no, no!"

The pair may struggle to win food for camp with both stars coloured balls missing the bucket.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday 18 November at 9pm on ITV