Caitlyn Jenner shaking as head is submerged in bowl of snakes on I’m A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner can’t stop shaking on I’m A Celebrity as her head is submerged in a bowl of snakes in the latest gruelling Bushtucker Trial.

The former Olympian undertook Face Your Fears which saw her stick her head in a fish bowl of snakes while attempting to unscrew stars in a glass box filled with, you guessed it, more snakes.

“Brush the snake off slowly otherwise you’re going to get a little nip,” Jacqueline Jossa tells her in a teaser clip ahead of tonight’s show.

Jenner can be heard breathing deeply as she struggles to collect the stars – and avoid disturbing the slimy critters.

Jenner will be hoping to win as many as possible to help feed her Snake Rock residents (Jossa, Ian Wright, Andrew Maxwell and James Haskell) when they unite with the other campers after days of measly rations and sleeping on the floor.

It is the second trial Jenner has undertaken after being voted to take on Bugged Off with Kate Garraway on Monday night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is on ITV, tonight at 9pm