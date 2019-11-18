I’m A Celebrity brings in over 10 million as Ant and Dec reunite for new series

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here returned with a bang last night – attracting an audience of just under 11 million viewers.

Advertisement

The first episode of the show’s 19th series peaked at 10.9 million viewers, and averaged at 10 million across the 1 hour 45 minute programme – with an overwhelming audience share of 46.6 per cent.

The series will be looking to build on last year’s success – when series 18 became the most-watched in the reality show’s long history with an average of 12.2 million every night.

Despite impressive figures for last night’s launch, it fell short of last year’s debut episode, which peaked at 11.6 million viewers.

The episode saw the long-awaited jungle reunion of presenting duo Ant and Dec – with Ant having taken last year off following an incident relating to drink driving. Holly Willoughby stepped in to replace him.

And the pair were on top form from the off – aiming digs at Piers Morgan, Prince Andrew and the tabloid press, all within five minutes of the episode’s start.

We were also introduced to this year’s celebrity line-up – which includes Ian Wright, Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner – and familiar sights including early tears and creepy crawlies.

The opener saw the celebs split into two groups and form pairs following a swimming competition as they aimed to become “power-pairs” and win a place in camp.

Advertisement

Ant wasn’t the only thing to return to the show after some time away either – with the infamous Plank Challenge kicking off the series.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV