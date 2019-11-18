Accessibility Links

Ant and Dec make Prince Andrew dig as I’m a Celebrity kicks off

Following Ant's assertion that the new contestants would be sweating about their first appearance, Dec quipped "not everyone can sweat"

Ant and Dec were finally reunited on I’m A Celebrity last night – and it took the pair just minutes to showcase the topical humour that’s made them such a well-loved presenting pair.

Replying to a remark from Ant that the contestants would be sweating about their first appearance on the reality show, Dec quipped that “not everyone can sweat.”

He appeared to be referring to Prince Andrew’s claim, made during Saturday night’s Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, that he suffered a medical condition that had briefly prevented him from sweating after being shot at during the Falklands war.

The royal had been answering questions for the first time about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and responding to allegations of having sex with underage girls, something he vehemently denies.

When pressed about his accuser Virginia Roberts’ claim that he had been drenched in sweat at the time, Prince Andrew countered that it could not have been the case because of the condition, which he said was a result of an overdose of adrenaline brought about by the shooting.

The claim was met with much ridicule online – and Dec clearly couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a dig himself.

I’m a Celebrity returned last night with a new line-up of celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle and Ian Wright.

