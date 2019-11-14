Accessibility Links

Watch John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert with Excitable Edgar

Meet your stars, 10-year-old Ruby and her excitable dragon Edgar

John Lewis Christmas Ad 2019 (Screenshot)

The holidays are well and truly coming after John Lewis released its hotly anticipated Christmas advert for 2019.

Advertisement

This year’s festive offering sees the department store partner up with Waitrose for the first time as they present Excitable Edgar, the lovable baby dragon, and his young friend Ava (played by 10-year-old Glaswegian Ruby Dailly).

Set in a sleepy village at Christmas time, Edgar finds himself struggling in the snowy weather as he accidentally keeps setting fire to the festivities, ruining ice skating, killing snowmen and destroying decorations.

Upset at his unruly fire-breathing, Edgar locks himself away and refuses to come out despite Ava’s attempts to cheer him up.

But it’s a happy ending for the pair, with Edgar redeeming himself in the eyes of the villagers after he uses his powers for good – setting fire to the Christmas pudding at a festive feast.

Bastille frontman Dan Smith soundtracks the advert, covering REO Speedwagon’s song Can’t Fight This Feeling.

Advertisement

John Lewis has a history of emotional Christmas adverts aimed to tug at heartstrings, including 2013’s The Bear and the Hare which featured Lily Allen covering Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, and 2014’s Monty the Penguin, following a young penguin as he found love.


