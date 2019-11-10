Simon Cowell introduces surprise rule change to The X Factor: Celebrity live on air

Simon Cowell appears to have introduced a surprising new twist to The X Factor: Celebrity on the spot, with the judge and series creator suddenly announcing that eliminated acts will have a chance to return for the grand final.

The decision came after two more acts were eliminated from the competition, starting with newsreader Martin Bashir, who had the lowest public vote so automatically left the competition.

The other two acts in danger were vlogger girl group V5 and ex-Love Islanders No Love Lost – and after Nicole Sherzinger and Louis Walsh saved V5 following a sing-off, Cowell made the shock pronouncement that eliminated celebs might still have a chance in the final.

“I’ll tell you what we’re going to do. No one’s agreed to this,” Cowell said.

“But when we get to whoever’s going to be in the final, I’m going to put a public vote for whoever is the most popular loser in the final.

“So even though you’re out, there’s still a chance you could be in the final.”

This means that the likes of Bashir, No Love Lost, actor Jonny Labey, Love, Actually’s Olivia Olson, Corrie star Victoria Okanoye or chat show icon Ricki Lake could make their grand return, along with anyone eliminated in the coming weeks.

However, considering they were all eliminated largely due to lack of viewer support, it may be that acts who exit later in the competition have something on an advantage – but either way, it offers a little bit of hope for any starry-eyed celebs still hoping to make it as recording artists.

The X Factor: Celebrity continues on ITV on Saturdays