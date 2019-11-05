Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week eight
Who will be waltzing to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom after this weekend's show?
We’re waltzing our way to the Blackpool special next weekend – but who will make it through this Saturday night’s ballroom showdown?
The celebs will Jive, Salsa and Paso Doble their way across the floor in a bid to impress the judges and avoid the dreaded dance-off.
This weekend’s show will also open with a group number to Time After Time by the professional dancers, in a moving Remembrance Day Tribute.
Luke Evans will also perform live.
Here’s who is dancing to what in week eight….
Alex and Neil – Jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker
Emma and Anton – Couples’ Choice (Theatre/ Jazz) to Right Now by The Pussycat Dolls
Michelle and Giovanni – American Smooth to I Just Wanna Make Love To You by Etta James
Saffron and AJ – Waltz to Your Song by Ellie Goulding
Chris and Karen – Tango to Survivor by 2wei
Karim and Amy – Viennese Waltz to Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran
Kelvin and Oti – Salsa to Let’s Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams
Mike and Katya – Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:50pm