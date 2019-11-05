Who stars in The End of the F***ing World series 2?

Charlie Covell’s dark comedy The End of the F***ing World is back — and with a vengeance. Following season one’s dramatic cliffhanger ending, Jessica Barden returns as Alyssa, who’s now struggling with depression, while rising star Naomi Ackie plays new character Bonnie, who may or may not be out to cause trouble…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast for The End of the F***ing World season two…

**WARNING: contains spoilers for episodes one and two**

Jessica Barden plays Alyssa

Who is Alyssa? 19-year-old Alyssa has had a difficult two years since the events of season one, which saw her and fellow teen runaway James (played by Alex Lawther) fleeing from a murder scene. As she starts a new life with her anxious mother, Gwen, will Alyssa be able to move on from James?

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Barden revealed that Alyssa is now “dealing with depression and doesn’t understand it,” before adding that she “always related to Alyssa in her more brusk personality traits. And it was really interesting, and it was a great challenge to play somebody struggling with the things she’s struggling with”. Read the full interview here.

Where have I seen Jessica Barden before? The film and TV actress has previously starred with Olivia Colman in The Lobster, in addition to Hanna (the film version) and Far From the Madding Crowd.

Alex Lawther plays James

Who is James? HE’S ALIVE! That’s right, the second episode of The End of the F***ing World season two revealed that teen runaway (and murderer) James had survived the police showdown on the beach, and he’s spent the past two years recovering from the near-fatal gunshot wound.

“A lot has happened since we’ve seen them last and now we see them in what I think is like a psychologically accurate way, dealing with the fallout from the first season,” Lawther said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

Where have I seen Alex Lawther before? Lawther starred in The Imitation Game as a young Alan Turing, and is probably best known for his role as Kenny in the Black Mirror season three episode “Shut Up and Dance”.

Naomi Ackie plays Bonnie

Who is Bonnie? A brand new character (and apparently a gun-toting murderer) with a vendetta and mysterious links to Alyssa’s past, Bonnie may cause some trouble on arrival…

Where have I seen Naomi Ackie before? Star of The Bisexual and Cleaning Up, Ackie is set to star as Jannah in the upcoming Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker.

Christine Bottomley plays Gwen

Who is Gwen? Alyssa’s anxious and newly-single mother, Gwen believes that a woman’s self-worth depends on finding (and keeping) a man — so she’s keen to see her teenage daughter married.

Where have I seen Christine Bottomley before? Bottoley is known for roles in Back To Life, Hard Sun, and Fearless.

Tim Key plays Gus

Who is Gus? A brand new character and motel owner.

Where have I seen Tim Key before? The comedic actor and writer has starred in This Time with Alan Partridge, Detectorists, Gap Year and the UK version of Drunk History.

Josh Dylan plays Todd

Who is Todd? Alyssa’s new love interest as she tries to move on from James.

Where have I seen Josh Dylan before? Dylan is probably best known for his role as Young Bill in the Mamma Mia sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He’s also set to star in the upcoming Noughts and Crosses adaptation, in the role of Jude.

Advertisement

The End of the F***ing World season two will air on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November, with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm. In the US, season two will be available on Netflix from Tuesday 5th November.