Declan Donnelly praises Chris Ramsey after he dances to Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble on Strictly Come Dancing

You may not necessarily expect to hear the fine musical stylings of PJ and Duncan (alias Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in their Byker Grove days, for those of you not in the know) on Strictly Come Dancing, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night.

Advertisement

For his Couples’ Choice Street/Commercial dance, comedian Chris Ramsey and his dance partner Karen Hauer channelled their inner 90s school kids in a bid to impress the judges.

While Ramsey is more used to seeing himself at the bottom of the leaderboard on Strictly, the high-energy routine saw the star receive a standing ovation from the audience and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Even the usually po-faced Craig Revel Horwood couldn’t help but gush over the routine.

“That was sick,” he said, while fellow judge Motsi Mabuse described it as the “best dance of the night so far”.

But while Ramsey was hoping to impress the panel and the viewers, he also managed to catch the eye of Duncan/Dec himself – who had his say on Twitter.

Well I never thought I’d hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly! ????

Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a belter!

D — antanddec (@antanddec) November 2, 2019

“Well I never thought I’d hear Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble on Strictly!” he wrote on the social media site.

“Oh Chris Ramsey, you nailed it man! What a belter!”

Having scored an impressive 34 points, Ramsey’s performance saw him tied with frontrunners Michelle Visage and Kelvin Fletcher in second place.

However, show opener Karim Zeroual topped the leaderboard with the near-perfect score of 39 points after the judges were stunned by his quickstep.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.15pm on BBC One