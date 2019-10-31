When is Junior Bake Off on TV? Who are the hosts and judges? How does it work?

We may have just crowned David the 2019 Bake Off champion but that’s not the end of the high-octane baking drama for 2019.

Advertisement

For the first time in three years, Junior Bake Off is back, with a brand new set of judges, tasks and young talent who are eager to prove they’re as good a match for the adults as the show makes its Channel 4 debut.

Here’s all you need to know about Bake Off’s pint-sized spin-off…

When is Junior Bake Off on TV?

The kid’s edition of GBBO hits our screens on Monday, 4th November at 5pm on Channel 4. Junior Bake off continues weeknights at the same time, across 15 episodes.

Who are the judges on Junior Bake Off?

Don’t worry, the kids won’t feel the full fury of Paul Hollywood’s icy-cold stare, with the veteran Bake Off judge bowing out the show for its junior edition.

While Prue Leith returns for more baking critique, she is now joined by Bake Off series eight star and Bake Off: The Professionals host Liam Charles.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane,” Liam said. “It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started. I’m well chuffed to be sharing the experience with Prue and Harry, it’s going to be wicked.”

“I’m really thrilled to be asked to judge Junior Bake Off,” Leith added. “Almost all cooks and bakers start with brownies or pizza, finding it fun, creative and satisfying. So the more we can do to widen the nation’s interest in good food the better.”

Who is hosting Junior Bake Off?

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be handing over to former Celebrity Bake Off star and comedian Harry Hill – who previously rocked the tent with his 3D Biscuit Scene with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“I’m very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes,” he said. “I know a certain Duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride!”

How does Junior Bake Off work?

Forty of the country’s best junior bakers, aged between nine and 15 will enter the Bake Off tent where their cake-making, biscuit baking, bread and pastry making skills will be tested to the limit.

Unlike the adult version of Bake Off, the junior editions see the junior bakers face two challenges: the Technical Bake and the Showstopper.

With 10 heats, only four of our original 40 will make it through to the grand final.

Advertisement

Junior Bake Off airs weeknights at 9pm on Channel 4