Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Here’s who left The Great British Bake Off in week nine

Here’s who left The Great British Bake Off in week nine

Here's who has just missed out on the Bake Off 2019 final…

Alice, Steph, David and Rosie.

We’re rapidly hurtling towards the end of Great British Bake Off 2019, with just four remaining bakers vying to make it through to next week’s grand final.

Advertisement

But first, our bakers need to battle through Patisserie Week to prove they are good enough to take the top prize.

The semi-finals saw the bakers having to get to grips with domed tartlets, a practically unknowable technical and an edible display case showstopper.

But who just missed out on the final?

Who left Great British Bake Off tonight?

Bake Off Rosie (Channel 4)

Rosie missed out on a place in the final three.

“I am gutted,” she said. “I just have to be happy with everything I’ve done so far.”

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Alice, Steph, David and Rosie.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

INSATIABLE

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

TV still to come in 2019

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours