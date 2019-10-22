Here’s who left The Great British Bake Off in week nine

We’re rapidly hurtling towards the end of Great British Bake Off 2019, with just four remaining bakers vying to make it through to next week’s grand final.

But first, our bakers need to battle through Patisserie Week to prove they are good enough to take the top prize.

The semi-finals saw the bakers having to get to grips with domed tartlets, a practically unknowable technical and an edible display case showstopper.

But who just missed out on the final?

Who left Great British Bake Off tonight?

Rosie missed out on a place in the final three.

“I am gutted,” she said. “I just have to be happy with everything I’ve done so far.”

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4