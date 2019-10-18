First look at new Death in Paradise DI

Ever since BBC One announced that Ardal O’Hanlon would be handing in his badge as DI Jack Mooney on Death in Paradise, we’ve been wondering who might be in line to replace him.

Now, we’ve finally been given a tantalising teaser image of Saint Marie’s new top detective – well, alright, the back of his head, at least…

The first-look image shows a dark-haired man looking out to sea, and although he may prove a fish-out-of-water like some of his predecessors, he seems geared up for adventure with a large backpack on his shoulders.

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the mystery man’s identity, but there have been a few potential names knocking around, including Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) and Strictly winner Tom Chambers (Grantchester).

Following three years of leading the squad, Irish actor O’Hanlon (who joined the show in series six) will be leaving our screens during season nine in 2020 — although we’ve yet to learn how or when he’ll depart the French Caribbean island.

“I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney,” he said in a statement. “It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

“However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”