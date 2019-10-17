Laura Fraser reacts to her Breaking Bad character’s El Camino fate

Note: contains spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Though she was poisoned by Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad, recent sequel movie El Camino revealed that Lydia Rodarte-Quayle is technically still alive at the time of the film’s events.

A former associate of Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito), Lydia incurred the wrath of Walt in Breaking Bad’s fifth and final season, with the drug lord spiking the sugar supplement she added to her tea with deadly ricin.

However, a radio report overhead by Jesse (Aaron Paul) in El Camino reveals that a Houston woman (read: Lydia) is in critical condition at hospital after a likely poisoning, and though she’s not expected to survive… she’s not dead yet.

So when RadioTimes.com spoke to Lydia actress Laura Fraser recently to promote her new Alibi thriller series Traces, we couldn’t resist asking her how she felt about her character’s unexpected prolonged survival.

“I’m still alive… yay!” Fraser laughed.

“My Dad was like, ‘Are you going to be in El Camino?’ – knowing that I hadn’t gone and shot El Camino. I was like, ‘Dad, did you think I just went and did that and didn’t tell you? And also, I’m dead.’

“But I’m technically alive, so he was right. Dammit!”

The even better news is that Fraser will be back as a rather more sprightly Lydia in the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, which will return for a fifth season in 2020.

“I just did some Better Call Saul in July – while I was shooting Traces, I went to Albuquerque for a week and just did a couple of scenes,” she revealed, having appeared in three previous episodes of the series.

“I’m only in a little bit of the next season, but I love Better Call Saul – and I can say that because I’m barely in it. I really love Bob Odenkirk’s work, and I love Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)… I just love the show.”

Laura Fraser will appear in Traces, beginning this December on Alibi