The film's ending sees Jesse escape to Haines, Alaska where he plans to start a new life.

Speaking to People about where the sequel film leaves Jesse, Paul said: "This was the exact ending I envisioned. Years ago, when the show was wrapping up, I was always hoping that Jesse would find some sort of inner peace and find a peaceful setting to call home and escape the chaos.

"I think – I hope – that he has found that," he added.

More like this

However, when quizzed about the prospect of an El Camino sequel, Paul said that he was "all for it" providing the film's writer/director, and creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan could come up with a story.

"It's up to Vince," Paul said. "You know, Vince and I definitely plan on working together many times in the future and if it's Breaking Bad-related then great, if not then so be it.

"If he wants to dive deep into this again then I'm all for it."

Advertisement

Gilligan recently suggested he'd "never say never" to revisiting the Breaking Bad universe again. “I don’t want to overstay my welcome, so we’ll see how this one goes," he said. "Never say never, but it’s probably about time I do something new."