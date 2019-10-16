Miranda returning to BBC for one-off anniversary special

The BBC has announced that it will mark the 10th anniversary of sitcom Miranda with a one off special at The London Palladium.

Advertisement

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, which will air on BBC One later this year, will reunite the cast to look back over the last decade, with Miranda Hart at the helm.

“What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter-ego over the last 10 years has been unexpected to say the least, so it’s very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from The Palladium stage,” Hart said.

“We are hoping to put together a what I call such fun hour of television for them all.”

The sitcom kicked off on 9th November 2009, and ran for three series and a couple of specials, the last of which aired on New Year’s Day in 2015. Tom Ellis (now known for his lead role in Lucifer), Sarah Hadland, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips formed the rest of the main cast.

Advertisement

There has been plenty of talk in the past about a potential Miranda revival, but nothing has come to fruition just yet. This should go some way to appeasing the show’s fans…