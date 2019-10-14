Does Daniel cheat on dying Sinead with Bethany on Coronation Street?

Coronation Street fans look set for a treat next week, if a new trailer for the ITV soap is anything to go by.

Advertisement

Not only will upcoming episodes see David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) caught up in a fiery prison riot, but Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) – who is battling cancer – will say a “final farewell to her loved ones”.

ON NEXT WEEK'S UNMISSABLE CORONATION STREET!! Sinead says a final farewell to her loved ones, Daniel seeks comfort and David finds himself caught up in a prison riot alongside rapist Josh…#Corrie pic.twitter.com/Z0ctMj8aTh — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 14, 2019

The new trailer kicks off with the Barlow family gathered around the table, enjoying a roast as they celebrate Bertie’s first Christmas early. However, the mood looks far from festive when Sinead turns on partner Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), telling him “Don’t come back!” as he leaves the house.

While we’ll have to see exactly what Daniel said to provoke such a reaction, we know where he goes next: into the arms of co-worker Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon). “Don’t be nice to me, I don’t deserve it,” says a tearful Daniel, before the pair can be seen holding each other, seemingly about to lock lips.

However, at the same time, Sinead is seen alone in her flat, drenched in sweat and looking close to death.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The trailer also sees David at the centre of a prison riot with inmates managing to smash through a window with a bench. Speaking on the phone to Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding), David admits: “Things just went too far.”

During the riot, David is set to come face-to-face with his hospitalised rapist Josh (Ryan Clayton), who is awaiting trial for another male rape. Is he about to take the ultimate revenge?

Advertisement