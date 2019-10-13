Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing: Dev Griffin is the third celebrity to exit series

The Radio 1 DJ said he was "gutted" as he and his professional partner Dianne Buswell depart the competition

Dev Griffin Strictly (BBC)

Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and professional partner Dianne Buswell have become the third couple to depart the dance floor on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Sunday night’s results show saw the pair face the dance-off opposite Viscountess Emma Weymouth and partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Emma and Aljaž performing their Jive to ‘Kids in America ‘by Kim Wilde and Dev and Dianne performing their Cha Cha to ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ by Sam Smith and Normani.

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing
BBC/Guy Levy

But all four Strictly judges opted to save Emma and Aljaž, with Craig Revel Horwood explaining, “They were the couple that really shone for me in this dance off. They came to life and went the extra mile.”

Motsi Mabuse added that Emma and Aljaž “were the couple that looked more rehearsed and on top of it”, while Bruno Tonioli said they were “stronger, cleaner and focused”.

Dev admitted that he was “absolutely gutted” to be leaving Strictly, but added, “learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs… I’ve absolutely loved it.”

The remaining 12 couples will take to the dance-floor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 19th October at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday 20th October at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

