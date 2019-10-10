Ant and Dec get lost at sea in I’m A Celebrity first look

Ant McPartlin shunned a flight in favour of a sailing boat to Australia as he reunited with Declan Donnelly for I’m A Celebrity.

Well, sort of.

Fans have been given a first look at the Geordie duo in a promo ahead of the new series and it’s far from smooth sailing after they lose their map at sea on the HMS Bushtucker.

How smooth or treacherous their journey is Down Under is up to viewers, who will be tasked with voting on whether Ant and Dec will face ‘Tropical Tides’ or ‘Artic Antics’ via the I’m A Celebrity app.

The scenario with the most public votes will then air on screen in a few weeks time. The promo will drop this weekend.

Ant and Dec have filmed seven different promos, with viewers getting the chance to vote three times over the next month on different scenarios after each promo has aired.

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return to screens next month, with rumoured names including Richard Madeley, Nadine Coyle and Ian Wright.

Joel Dommett will return to front spin-off show Extra Camp alongside new faces, and jungle alumni, Emily Atack (2018) and Adam Thomas (2016), replacing Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV soon