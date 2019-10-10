When is Dickinson released on Apple TV+?

Starring True Grit’s Hailee Steinfeld, Apple TV’s whimsical literary biopic Dickinson is a coming-of-age story about one of America’s most famous poets, Emily Dickinson.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Dickinson on TV?

Dickinson premieres 1st November 2019 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Who was Emily Dickinson?

Born in 1830, Emily Dickinson was a reclusive and prolific American poet. While less than a dozen of her groundbreaking poets were published during her lifetime, a cache of over 1,8000 poems were discovered and published after her death in 1886.

Her poetry style was highly unconventional for its time, while much of the content was censored when first published, including the fact that some of her work mentioned by name her female friend, Susan Huntington Gilbert (who later married Emily’s brother and became her sister-in-law).

Who stars in Dickinson?

Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Romeo & Juliet) plays the eccentric young Emily Dickinson, while British actress Ella Hunt (Cold Feet) plays her best friend (and future sister-in-law) Susan ‘Sue’ Gilbert.

Also joining the cast are 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson, Toby Huss (GLOW) as Emily’s father Edward Dickinson and newcomer Adrian Enscoe as Emily’s older brother, Austin Dickinson.

Is there a trailer for Dickinson?

Yes! So far there’s been two trailers released: first a teaser, released back in August…

The second, longer trailer was released in September, and shows Emily staunchly opposing her family’s ideas of her becoming a “good housewife”. There’s also a surreal shot of her dressed in a crimson dress and jumping into a carriage (drawn by ghostly horses) to sit alongside Death himself…