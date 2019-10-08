Fans desperate to save Britain’s Got More Talent after spin-off is pulled from TV

Britain’s Got More Talent is being pulled from TV schedules after 12 years on air – and fans are fuming.

The Britain’s Got Talent companion show looks set to move online after it was reported that producers wanted to focus on the main programme.

“The channel were happy to keep the show on air but this came from producers,” a source told the Mirror.

“They decided it was the right time to move on and focus that show online – and also, in TV terms, to keep the whole focus on the main show.

“Britain’s Got Talent’s younger audience have a huge appetite for consuming content via digital platforms – clips of the show now reach millions of people so it’s a no brainer for producers to make this move.”

The insider added that the decision to shift Britain’s Got More Talent online was nothing to do with the show’s host, Stephen Mulhern.

“He is the heart and soul of BGMT and a much-loved member of the BGT family – and everyone loved him on the show,” they said. “And he is, of course, still incredibly busy with lots of exciting projects for ITV.”

But fans are now desperately trying to stop Britain’s Got More Talent moving online, with #SaveBGMT trending on Twitter.

One disgruntled viewer wrote: “This is absolutely ridiculous. Britain’s Got More Talent is the only reason why I watch anything remotely to do with the main show. Stephen is fantastic and the show is hilarious.”

Another added: “Britain’s Got More Talent is moving online.. Ratings are extremely good for ITV2, and it’s literally the most entertaining part of the whole of BGT? Side shows like this CREATE AND SUSTAIN THE BUZZ required to keep the main show high in ratings!!!”

A third said: “The best spinoff show on TV? WHY would they axe Stephen Mullhern ?”

The news comes after British act Twist and Pulse were crowned the winners on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Comprising of best friends Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, Twist and Pulse said: “Auditioning for the show nine years ago was the best decision we’ve ever made, not in our wildest dreams did we think we would have come second.

“To come back to compete on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions was an honour in itself, to then go one step further and be crowned champions, is honestly mind blowing! Becoming the champion of champions has been a dream come true!”

Britain’s Got Talent launches in 2020