Zoe Ball pulls out of Strictly: It Takes Two

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter is off ill

Zoe Ball has pulled out of It Take’s Two due to illness, with Strictly favourite Gethin Jones stepping in to replace her.

Jones will replace Ball on Wednesday night as she battles flu.

Strictly Come Dancing couples Will and Janette, Alex and Neil and Dev and Dianne will feature on the show.

Ball tweeted yesterday that she had been “taken down by a nasty bout of flu,” and apologised for missing her Radio 2 Breakfast Show, along with It Takes Two.

“Thanks to Nicki Chapman and Gethin Jones for stepping in,” she wrote. “Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin’ with this flu, it’s such a stinker.”

Ian Waite will also feature as usual, bringing Waite’s Warm Up to get fans ready for the weekend’s show.

It Takes Two airs on BBC1 on Wednesdays at 5.15pm

