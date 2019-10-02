Zoe Ball pulls out of Strictly: It Takes Two

Zoe Ball has pulled out of It Take’s Two due to illness, with Strictly favourite Gethin Jones stepping in to replace her.

Jones will replace Ball on Wednesday night as she battles flu.

Strictly Come Dancing couples Will and Janette, Alex and Neil and Dev and Dianne will feature on the show.

Ball tweeted yesterday that she had been “taken down by a nasty bout of flu,” and apologised for missing her Radio 2 Breakfast Show, along with It Takes Two.

“Thanks to Nicki Chapman and Gethin Jones for stepping in,” she wrote. “Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin’ with this flu, it’s such a stinker.”

Gutted to say I’ve been taken down by a nasty bout of flu. Huge apologies for missing the R2 Breakfast Show & It Takes Two. Thanks to @Nicki_Chapman & @GethincJones for stepping in. Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love ❤️ to anyone else illin with this flu, it’s such a stinker — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) October 1, 2019

Ian Waite will also feature as usual, bringing Waite’s Warm Up to get fans ready for the weekend’s show.

It Takes Two airs on BBC1 on Wednesdays at 5.15pm