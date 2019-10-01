Is The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann on Netflix?

The story that shocked British news in the summer of 2007 is revisited in this eight-part documentary on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Where to watch The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

All eight episodes of The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann are available to stream on Netflix.

What is The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann about?

Chronicling all the details of the case of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, this true-crime series goes into detail on the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine from a holiday resort her family were staying at in the Algarve in 2007.

Are the McCanns in The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Kate and Gerry McCann were not involved in the making of this documentary and only appear in archive footage. Madeleine’s parents have in fact spoken against the documentary, saying that it could “potentially hinder” the ongoing search.

How many episodes of The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann are there?

The series is made up of eight episodes, all between 43 and 65 minutes long, making the entire tale end up with a runtime of seven hours and a half.

Who directed The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann was directed by Chris Smith, who also directed Fyre for Netflix.