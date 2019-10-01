Kenneth Branagh’s next Poirot movie Death on the Nile casts Marvel, DC and Game of Thrones stars

Murder, machinations and massive moustaches are set to return in Kenneth Branagh’s next adaptation of an Agatha Christie favourite.

Following on from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile sees Branagh return as the moustachioed Poirot, this time unpicking a web of avarice, murder and deceit aboard an Egyptian riverboat.

And, just as the Orient Express had a haul of stars like Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz, Poirot’s Egyptian adventure is buoyed by an ensemble of A-list actors.

Gal Gadot – who, in 2020, will also reprise her role as the supernatural Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 – will play socialite Linnet Doyle, with Call Me by Your Name’s Armie Hammer joining as Simon Doyle.

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright will play Rosalie Otterbourne, the daughter of a romance novelist.

Tom Bateman will reprise his role as Poirot’s offsider, Bouc.

So far, 20th Century Fox is keeping fairly schtum about the roles for the rest of the ensemble cast, which includes Russell Brand, Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal, Annette Bening… and actual (Dawn) French and (Jennifer) Saunders.

Nevertheless, we’re expecting to see them in a new light in October next year, when Branagh’s murder mystery debuts.

“Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy,” says Branagh.

“Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality.”

But, for fans of the novel and its previous adaptations, Branagh has a warning – “There are significant new twists”.

Death on the Nile will be released on 9th October, 2020.