Murder on the Orient Express – which stars Jonny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench and many, many more – debuted at number one at the UK Box Office, and took in over £113m worldwide, meeting expectations financially, if falling a little short in the eyes of the critics.

The sequel was heavily alluded to at the close of Branagh's film, when Poirot received word that he was needed in Egypt.

Death on the Nile is preceded by a well regarded 1978 film, which starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot alongside a supporting cast packed with heavyweights such as Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury and Mia Farrow.

Given the impressive cast in MOTOE, we should probably expect another glittering line-up in Egypt.