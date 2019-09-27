Accessibility Links

Exclusive: Martin Compston and Molly Windsor star in first trailer for Alibi thriller Traces

Get your first look at this gripping drama set in the world of forensics, only on RadioTimes.com

Martin Compston in Alibi's Traces

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Cheat’s Molly Windsor are heading up the cast of Alibi’s gripping new thriller Traces – and you can watch the first-look trailer now exclusively on RadioTimes.com.

Written by Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey) and based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid, the six-part series also stars Laura Fraser (The Missing, Breaking Bad), Jennifer Spence (Travelers) and Laurie Brett (EastEnders).

Traces is set in the world of forensic science in Dundee, Scotland and follows Emma Hedges (Windsor), Prof. Sarah Gordon (Fraser) and Prof. Kathy Torrance (Spence) who together uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case.

When 23-year-old Emma (Windsor) returns to Scotland to take up a new position as a lab assistant, she signs up to an online course which teaches the principles of forensic science. But she soon discovers that the fictitious case study has a strikingly similar and shocking link to her past….

As Emma’s sleuthing takes her into darker corners and unpicks more and more secrets, it becomes clear that she should trust no-one…

Traces will air on Alibi later this year.

All about Traces

Martin Compston in Alibi's Traces
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

