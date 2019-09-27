Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Sherlock’s Rupert Graves joins Riviera series 3

Sherlock’s Rupert Graves joins Riviera series 3

The star joins Julia Stiles and Poppy Delevingne in the Sky original drama

Screen Shot 2019-09-27 at 09.03.51

Rupert Graves has joined the cast of Riviera for its upcoming third series.

Advertisement

The actor, best known for playing DI Lestrade in Sherlock, will play Gabriel Hirsch, a new ally to Julia Stiles’ Georgina, who has left the Riviera to travel the world on the hunt for stolen art works.

The duo will be joined by returning cast members Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, as well as fellow newcomers Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund, Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.

The new set of episodes will be set a year after the events of series 2.

“Now a rising star in international art restitution, Georgina has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland,” a press release from Sky reveals.

Julia Stiles - Riviera
Julia Stiles – Riviera
Sky UK

Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch.”

Advertisement

Filming for the new series is currently underway, with an air date yet to be set. It will likely be 2020.

Tags

All about Riviera

Screen Shot 2019-09-27 at 09.03.51
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Giri Haji

When is Giri/Haji on TV?

The_Politician_S01E02_24m54s35832f_R

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 confirmed contestants – first official look at full celebrity line-up

manchester-by-the-sea

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video