What is Sky Crime? Launch date, shows and more for the new true crime channel

In August 2019, Sky announced plans to launch two new channels that will join its four existing core brands (Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Arts).

Sky Crime and Sky Comedy will provide customers “with two new destinations for their favourite shows”, according to Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky.

“Sky Crime, the home of premium true crime, will complement Sky Witness perfectly, while Sky Comedy is an exciting new proposition for Sky customers, offering them a daily dose of the best US comedy which will sit alongside our expanding slate of Sky Original comedy on Sky One,” Bennett said.

“By investing in the best of the US as well as doubling our investment in original drama and comedy, we are making Sky an unbeatable destination for the best range of premium TV.”

What is Sky Crime?

Sky Crime will serve as the UK home for US true crime programming from both HBO and American pay television channel Oxygen, as well as featuring first-run content from TV production companies Woodcut Media and Jupiter.

When does Sky Crime launch?

The channel will launch in October 2019 and will be to all Sky customers, through linear and on demand, at no extra charge to their standard package.

It will also be available on NOW TV, available as part of the NOW TV Entertainment pass.

What shows will be on Sky Crime?

Upcoming programme launches on Sky Crime will include…

I Love You, Now Die: An HBO docu-series. In July 2014, 18-year-old Conrad Roy died by suicide in his car at a parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass. Police discovered a series of alarming text messages from his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, that seemed to encourage him to kill himself, sparking sensational headlines nationwide, leading to a trial that raised difficult questions about technology, social media and mental health, while asking if one person can be held responsible for the suicide of another.

In Defense Of: This true crime series from Oxygen shines a light on the complicated relationships between infamous defendants and the attorneys who represented them. In each standalone episode, the top defence lawyers on high-profile cases, including the trials of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and serial killer Ted Bundy, reveal the personal and professional cost of defending such notorious clients.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell: Oxygen series. Susan was 28 years old when she disappeared from her Utah home in 2009. Upon her disappearance, her husband Josh Powell was named as a suspect. However, more than two years later, and after an unsuccessful police investigation, the unthinkable happened: Josh took the life of his two sons and his own. This documentary attempts to uncover new details of the last few years of Susan’s life and incriminates her father-in-law Steven Powell in a dangerous way.

A Wedding and a Murder: This Oxygen series explores shocking true stories of engagements, weddings and honeymoons that began in joyous celebration, but tragically ended in untimely death. The motives and outcomes may differ, but each episode will expose a grisly homicide set against the backdrop of what appears to be wedded bliss.